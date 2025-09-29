Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,699 Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,699 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT opened at $133.62 on Monday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $110.86 and a 52 week high of $141.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $232.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.69.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 32.43%.The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.100-5.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.280-1.320 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 29.57%.

In related news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total transaction of $746,752.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 51,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,862,453.65. This trade represents a 9.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th. William Blair upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.22.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

