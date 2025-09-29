Alpine Bank Wealth Management Decreases Stock Holdings in GE Aerospace $GE

Alpine Bank Wealth Management lessened its stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,606,840,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $777,075,000. Amundi raised its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 3,200,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,944 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in GE Aerospace by 6.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,131,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,030,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in GE Aerospace by 7,406.4% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,212,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,060 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GE. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $296.00 price target (up from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GE Aerospace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.92.

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of GE stock opened at $294.97 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $277.26 and a 200 day moving average of $241.12. GE Aerospace has a 1 year low of $159.36 and a 1 year high of $307.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.48.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 18.64%.The business had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.08%.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

