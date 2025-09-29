Vanguard Value ETF $VTV is Fiduciary Advisors Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Fiduciary Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 4.6% of Fiduciary Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Fiduciary Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 42,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,930,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTV opened at $186.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $146.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.46. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $150.43 and a 1-year high of $187.19.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

