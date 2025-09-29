Albion Financial Group UT Trims Holdings in RTX Corporation $RTX

Albion Financial Group UT trimmed its stake in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 54.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 964 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in RTX were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its holdings in RTX by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 13,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its position in shares of RTX by 104.3% in the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 48,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,040,000 after acquiring an additional 24,616 shares during the period. Smith Salley Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of RTX by 3.6% in the second quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 217,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,736,000 after acquiring an additional 7,625 shares during the period. City Holding Co. grew its stake in RTX by 1.0% during the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 14,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In related news, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 7,654 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total value of $1,187,900.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 16,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,551,798.40. This trade represents a 31.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.20, for a total transaction of $1,359,564.80. Following the sale, the vice president owned 30,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,686,624.80. The trade was a 22.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,635 shares of company stock worth $8,947,010. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Price Performance

RTX opened at $163.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.84. RTX Corporation has a 12-month low of $112.27 and a 12-month high of $165.35.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.68 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 7.35%.RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. Equities analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on RTX from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on RTX from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on RTX from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.87.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

