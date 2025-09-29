Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Cuts Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lowered its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,550 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. IFS Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 60.0% in the first quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 168 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $266.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.50.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW opened at $257.18 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $251.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.87. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.38 and a fifty-two week high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 8.20%.The firm had revenue of $23.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.012 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 39.44%.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Brandon J. Sink sold 8,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.58, for a total value of $2,200,207.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 21,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,802,133.74. The trade was a 27.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 929 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.20, for a total value of $238,938.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 30,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,741,462.80. The trade was a 2.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,931 shares of company stock worth $24,945,752. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

