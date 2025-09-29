Invesco LLC Sells 199 Shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

Invesco LLC lowered its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman makes up 1.3% of Invesco LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Invesco LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,266,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,792,479,000 after acquiring an additional 588,520 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 23.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,139,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,631,390,000 after purchasing an additional 974,633 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 10.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,241,144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,147,489,000 after purchasing an additional 210,500 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,944,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $995,443,000 after purchasing an additional 210,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,115,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $571,211,000 after purchasing an additional 119,693 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $594.50 on Monday. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 52 week low of $426.24 and a 52 week high of $600.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $580.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $525.58. The stock has a market cap of $85.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.84 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 9.74%.Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.36 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.000-25.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 34.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOC has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $547.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $557.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $588.85.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

