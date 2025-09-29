iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW Stock Position Trimmed by Kelly Financial Services LLC

Kelly Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,241 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 6.0% of Kelly Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Kelly Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $20,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,079,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,463,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350,072 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,929,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,211,000 after purchasing an additional 988,955 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,639,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,354,000 after purchasing an additional 279,859 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,942,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,027,000 after purchasing an additional 125,442 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,533,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,992,000 after purchasing an additional 147,169 shares in the last quarter.

IVW stock opened at $119.75 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.53. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $79.31 and a 52 week high of $121.77. The company has a market cap of $65.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

