ANGLE (LON:AGL) Stock Price Down 3.4% – Time to Sell?

ANGLE plc (LON:AGL – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.73 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.80 ($0.04). Approximately 999,491 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 1,363,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.90 ($0.04).

ANGLE Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £9.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.09 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7.15.

ANGLE (LON:AGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported GBX (2.87) earnings per share for the quarter. ANGLE had a negative net margin of 890.91% and a negative return on equity of 76.01%. As a group, research analysts predict that ANGLE plc will post -8.6599997 earnings per share for the current year.

ANGLE Company Profile

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products in Europe, North America, and the United Kingdom. The company develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests circulating tumor cells in metastatic breast cancer patient blood; and HyCEAD.

