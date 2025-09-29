Cadence Minerals (LON:KDNC) Issues Earnings Results

Cadence Minerals (LON:KDNC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Cadence Minerals Stock Performance
Shares of KDNC stock opened at GBX 4.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £15.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -286.49 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 78.09 and a current ratio of 4.21. Cadence Minerals has a 52 week low of GBX 1.40 and a 52 week high of GBX 6.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.95.
About Cadence Minerals
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cadence Minerals
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Emerging Stocks You Haven’t Heard Much From This Cycle
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Costco Investors Will Get A “Special” Treat For Christmas
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- 3 Ways to Test the Crypto Market Without Owning Bitcoin
Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.