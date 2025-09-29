Cadence Minerals (LON:KDNC) Issues Earnings Results

Cadence Minerals (LON:KDNC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Cadence Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of KDNC stock opened at GBX 4.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £15.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -286.49 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 78.09 and a current ratio of 4.21. Cadence Minerals has a 52 week low of GBX 1.40 and a 52 week high of GBX 6.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.95.

About Cadence Minerals

Cadence Minerals Plc identifies, invests in, and develops rare earth assets. It also explores for iron ore, lithium, and other mining related opportunities. The company holds interests in the Sonora Lithium project located in Northern Mexico; and Yangibana project situated in Gascoyne, Western Australia; and the Amapa Iron Ore project located in Brazil.

