Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Purchased by Grandview Asset Management LLC

Grandview Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,511 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises approximately 0.9% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KWB Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 1,381 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 976 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.7% in the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.9% in the first quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.0% in the first quarter. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd now owns 1,815 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA opened at $440.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 254.57, a P/E/G ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 2.06. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $212.11 and a one year high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $352.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $315.40.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.54%.The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $7,275,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,314,500. This trade represents a 29.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.89, for a total value of $1,171,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,735,080.36. This represents a 40.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,606 shares of company stock valued at $77,360,462 in the last quarter. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSLA. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 target price (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $320.00 to $548.00 in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $332.33.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

