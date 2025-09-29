Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in SAP SE $SAP

Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 102 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of SAP by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,662,809 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $446,364,000 after buying an additional 60,261 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in SAP by 2.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,512,724 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $406,076,000 after acquiring an additional 40,926 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in SAP by 6.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,318,908 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $354,048,000 after acquiring an additional 80,164 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SAP by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,229,086 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $329,395,000 after acquiring an additional 63,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in SAP by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 366,871 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,483,000 after acquiring an additional 9,411 shares during the last quarter.

SAP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $264.38 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $275.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.51. The company has a market cap of $324.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.29. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $217.51 and a 12-month high of $313.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.26%.SAP’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SAP. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler started coverage on SAP in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on SAP from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.67.

About SAP

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

