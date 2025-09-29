Alpine Bank Wealth Management Sells 200 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF $IJT

Alpine Bank Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 12.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centennial Bank AR bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 803.3% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 49.4% in the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 288.5% in the first quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8%
Shares of IJT stock opened at $141.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.59 and its 200 day moving average is $130.79. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $107.38 and a twelve month high of $152.05.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
