Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 113,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,394,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 545,715.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 192,787,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,376,987,000 after purchasing an additional 192,752,200 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 578.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,485,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529,184 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,943,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,474 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,928,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,793,000 after purchasing an additional 789,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,370,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,639,000 after purchasing an additional 426,548 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.69 on Monday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.15 and a 1 year high of $100.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.54.

