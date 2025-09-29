Cairn Investment Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH

Cairn Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.2% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 11.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 7.9% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Applied Finance Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1.4% in the first quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Stephen M. Mason sold 41,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $6,187,191.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 26,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,881,969.70. This trade represents a 61.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michelle D. Greene sold 13,500 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $2,009,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 14,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,228,728.32. The trade was a 47.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 271,676 shares of company stock valued at $40,489,525. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CAH shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Leerink Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.93.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of CAH opened at $153.84 on Monday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.98 and a 1-year high of $168.44. The stock has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.61.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 74.45% and a net margin of 0.70%.The company had revenue of $60.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.300-9.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.5107 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 31.63%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

