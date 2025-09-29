Fifth Third Securities Inc. Has $5.44 Million Position in iShares Silver Trust $SLV

Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 165,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 33,221 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $5,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kentucky Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 37.6% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Up 2.0%

NYSEARCA SLV opened at $41.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.59. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $26.19 and a twelve month high of $42.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.84.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

