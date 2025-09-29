Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1,200.0% during the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $46,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $77.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $82.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.71. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $78.74.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.