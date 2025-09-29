FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Raises Stock Holdings in Cigna Group $CI

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its stake in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,815 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $2,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CI. Family Legacy Inc. grew its position in shares of Cigna Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 6,497 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Impact Investors Inc grew its position in shares of Cigna Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Impact Investors Inc now owns 1,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Cigna Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,101 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna Group by 26.8% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on CI. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price (down previously from $388.00) on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Cigna Group from $354.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Cigna Group from $341.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. TD Cowen raised Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $371.00 price target on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cigna Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $371.81.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 28,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $8,557,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 25,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,694,400. This trade represents a 52.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of Cigna Group stock opened at $286.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $292.71 and a 200 day moving average of $310.49. Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $256.89 and a 12 month high of $358.88. The firm has a market cap of $76.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $67.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.61 billion. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 1.92%.The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.72 earnings per share. Cigna Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.600- EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.97%.

Cigna Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.