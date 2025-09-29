Peoples Financial Services CORP. Sells 1,255 Shares of Target Corporation $TGT

Peoples Financial Services CORP. lowered its stake in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,769 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Target were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 2,530.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 263 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 951.4% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 389 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Target from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Target from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Loop Capital set a $95.00 price objective on Target in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.48.

Target Price Performance

Shares of TGT stock opened at $88.04 on Monday. Target Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.30 and a twelve month high of $161.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.01. Target had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 3.72%.The business had revenue of $24.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Target Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 53.15%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

