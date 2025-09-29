Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Buys Shares of 834 Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV bought a new stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 468.6% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MAR. Truist Financial increased their target price on Marriott International from $273.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $284.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Marriott International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Marriott International from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.26.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $264.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $266.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.71. The company has a market capitalization of $71.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.38. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.40 and a 52-week high of $307.52.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 93.44% and a net margin of 9.60%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. Marriott International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.850-10.080 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.310-2.390 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 30.21%.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 7th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

