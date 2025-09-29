Montis Financial LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD

Montis Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Montis Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. American National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 4,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 1,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $205,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $735,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 62.4% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IWD opened at $202.98 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.33. The company has a market cap of $64.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $163.19 and a twelve month high of $204.02.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

