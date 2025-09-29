Clean Yield Group Reduces Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Clean Yield Group lowered its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,219 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,601 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 59,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,326,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 7,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 37,111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.76.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $40.06 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.24. The company has a market cap of $53.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.30 and a fifty-two week high of $66.74.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.50% and a net margin of 13.32%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

