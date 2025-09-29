Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG Shares Sold by Nova R Wealth Inc.

Nova R Wealth Inc. decreased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical comprises about 5.4% of Nova R Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $11,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% in the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Crown Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% in the first quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% in the first quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% in the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 436 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% in the first quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $441.12 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $469.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $501.66. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $425.00 and a 52 week high of $616.00. The stock has a market cap of $158.13 billion, a PE ratio of 61.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.61.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 28.51%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $559.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $547.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $595.95.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.48, for a total transaction of $2,216,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,845.44. The trade was a 92.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 29,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.49, for a total value of $13,872,306.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 19,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,368,059.23. The trade was a 59.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,224 shares of company stock worth $21,716,492. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

