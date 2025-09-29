Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Has $374,000 Position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ $TQQQ

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lessened its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TQQQ. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the second quarter worth about $395,951,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,458,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 4,237.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 520,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,821,000 after purchasing an additional 508,444 shares in the last quarter. Oriental Harbor Investment Fund grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Oriental Harbor Investment Fund now owns 1,515,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,488,000 after purchasing an additional 486,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,495,000.

Shares of NASDAQ TQQQ opened at $101.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 3.45. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $105.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be paid a $0.0978 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

