Generate Investment Management Ltd Has $4.99 Million Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Generate Investment Management Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 82.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 46,048 shares during the period. Generate Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $4,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Synopsys by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,473,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 10.2% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 9,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.90, for a total transaction of $4,945,385.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 20,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,278,468. This represents a 32.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.77, for a total transaction of $2,228,709.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 15,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,339,847.09. This represents a 19.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,894 shares of company stock valued at $16,760,783 over the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNPS. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Synopsys from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Baird R W cut shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Synopsys from $660.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $585.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $487.76 on Monday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $365.74 and a 12-month high of $651.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $571.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $509.13. The firm has a market cap of $90.60 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

