City Holding Co. Boosts Stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 75.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 80.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,831,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,239,000 after purchasing an additional 13,731,993 shares during the last quarter. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC grew its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC now owns 8,726,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,510,000 after purchasing an additional 491,439 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the second quarter valued at $408,082,000. Crcm LP grew its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Crcm LP now owns 3,154,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,677,000 after purchasing an additional 142,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the first quarter valued at $133,168,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Price Performance

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF stock opened at $61.94 on Monday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.47 and a fifty-two week high of $69.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.24.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

