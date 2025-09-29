Omnicom Group Inc. $OMC Shares Sold by Cairn Investment Group Inc.

Cairn Investment Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMCFree Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the quarter. Omnicom Group makes up approximately 1.6% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $3,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 230.2% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $77.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.97. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.37 and a 1-year high of $107.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.10.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMCGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 33.62%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.17%.

OMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Barclays lowered Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.29.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

