Reviewing Dakota Gold (NYSE:DC) and Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGD)

Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGD – Get Free Report) and Dakota Gold (NYSE:DC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Jaguar Mining and Dakota Gold”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jaguar Mining $97.23 million 3.21 -$150,000.00 $0.50 8.64 Dakota Gold N/A N/A -$36.45 million ($0.27) -17.26

Profitability

Jaguar Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Dakota Gold. Dakota Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jaguar Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Jaguar Mining and Dakota Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jaguar Mining 28.17% 26.75% 17.80% Dakota Gold N/A -37.64% -35.60%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Jaguar Mining and Dakota Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jaguar Mining 0 0 0 0 0.00 Dakota Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00

Dakota Gold has a consensus target price of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 125.32%. Given Dakota Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dakota Gold is more favorable than Jaguar Mining.

Volatility and Risk

Jaguar Mining has a beta of 2.75, indicating that its share price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dakota Gold has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.4% of Dakota Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 17.4% of Dakota Gold shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Jaguar Mining beats Dakota Gold on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jaguar Mining

Jaguar Mining, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its mining operations include Turmalina, Paciência and Caeté. The firm is also developing the Grurupi Project and exploring the Iron Quadrangle and Pedra Branca Project. The company was founded by Daniel R. Titcomb in 1984 and is headquartered Toronto, Canada.

About Dakota Gold

Dakota Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Blind Gold, City Creek, Tinton, West Corridor, Ragged Top, Poorman Anticline, Maitland, South Lead/ Whistler Gulch, the Barrick Option, Richmond Hill and Homestake Paleoplacer Properties located in Homestake Mining District, South Dakota. Dakota Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Lead, South Dakota.

