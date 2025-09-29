Chatham Capital Group Inc. Sells 12,614 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Chatham Capital Group Inc. cut its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,614 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Elios Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elios Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Atlantic Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the first quarter. Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,652,491.53. This trade represents a 24.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Erste Group Bank raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.40.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $179.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $432.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.05. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $140.68 and a one year high of $181.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $23.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.800-10.900 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 55.61%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

