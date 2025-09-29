Valero Energy Corporation $VLO Shares Sold by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management cut its position in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.6% during the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 3,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VLO. Mizuho increased their price target on Valero Energy from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. TD Cowen downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $134.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.00.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $175.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.75. The company has a market cap of $54.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. Valero Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $99.00 and a 1-year high of $178.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 0.62%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 188.33%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.