Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Has $1.60 Million Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF $HDV

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 344.1% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 41.1% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $122.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.99. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.00 and a fifty-two week high of $124.03.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.