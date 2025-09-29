Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Raises Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. First County Bank CT lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.7% in the second quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.4% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 219.8% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 7,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Overbrook Management Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,150.7% during the 2nd quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 22,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,946,000 after purchasing an additional 20,965 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.6%

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $346.74 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $320.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $307.23. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $236.13 and a 52 week high of $348.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

