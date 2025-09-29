Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Acquires 2,755 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 7.6% of Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $20,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.5%

VIG opened at $215.40 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $169.32 and a twelve month high of $217.32. The firm has a market cap of $97.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.82.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

