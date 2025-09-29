Alpine Bank Wealth Management Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF $JCPB

Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 854,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,199,000. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF comprises about 6.1% of Alpine Bank Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Alpine Bank Wealth Management owned approximately 0.58% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 23.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,844,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,848,000 after buying an additional 739,732 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $177,710,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,476,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,530,000 after purchasing an additional 375,508 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,233,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,120,000 after buying an additional 52,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,804,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,909,000 after buying an additional 1,385,428 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:JCPB opened at $47.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.35 and a beta of 0.24. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.51 and a 52-week high of $48.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.74.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

