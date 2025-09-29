Worksport’s (WKSP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Worksport (NASDAQ:WKSP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 268.59% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Worksport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Worksport Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of WKSP opened at $3.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Worksport has a 12 month low of $2.44 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.25.

Worksport (NASDAQ:WKSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.05. Worksport had a negative net margin of 134.19% and a negative return on equity of 93.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 million. Equities analysts predict that Worksport will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Worksport

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Worksport in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Worksport by 11.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Worksport in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Worksport during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Worksport during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.11% of the company’s stock.

About Worksport

Worksport Ltd., through its subsidiary, designs and distributes truck tonneau covers in Canada and the United States. The company offers soft tonneau covers, such as vinyl wrapped tri- and quad-fold tonneau covers; and hard tonneau covers, including tri- and quad-fold aluminum covers. It also offers energy products, such as Worksport SOLIS, a tonneau cover with integrated solar panels; and Worksport COR energy storage system, a modular, portable power station.

