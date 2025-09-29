FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation, sixteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $271.6667.

FDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on FedEx from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on FedEx from $240.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price objective on FedEx from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on FedEx from $275.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th.

In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $860,226.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,592.77. The trade was a 18.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Marvin R. Ellison sold 3,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total value of $855,353.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,176.80. This trade represents a 31.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,343 shares of company stock worth $2,228,816. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth $586,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 34,697 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $7,887,000 after buying an additional 20,024 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 181,454 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $41,247,000 after buying an additional 37,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth $1,200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX opened at $237.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $56.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $229.31 and a 200-day moving average of $225.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. FedEx has a 52 week low of $194.29 and a 52 week high of $308.53.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The shipping service provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 4.65%.The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.200-19.000 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that FedEx will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

