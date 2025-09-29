Global Trust Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,550 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF $GDX

Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 115.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,594,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $165,228,000 after acquiring an additional 80,785 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7,098.1% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,080,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,490 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3,010.4% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,938,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,100,000 after buying an additional 1,875,906 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 8,656.1% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,376,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Harbor Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 51.9% during the first quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 1,155,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,132,000 after acquiring an additional 394,744 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $74.68 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.67. The company has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $33.42 and a 12-month high of $75.28.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

