Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND Position Increased by Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 118,916,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,734,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,719 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,233,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,582,692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,203 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,787,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,611,723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743,753 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,514,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,423,000 after purchasing an additional 193,124 shares during the period. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,485,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,305,000 after purchasing an additional 321,672 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $74.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.15. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $71.10 and a 12-month high of $75.33.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

