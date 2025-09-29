International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Shares Sold by Invesco LLC

Invesco LLC reduced its holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,041 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Invesco LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 322.6% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on IBM. Bank of America lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.00.

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM opened at $284.72 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $264.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.22, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.71. International Business Machines Corporation has a twelve month low of $203.51 and a twelve month high of $296.16.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $16.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 9.11%.The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

