Albion Financial Group UT Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 882,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 318,881 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $23,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 476.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 241.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $27.21 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.32 and its 200 day moving average is $26.77. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.87 and a fifty-two week high of $29.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

