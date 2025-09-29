GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 859.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,854 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares during the period. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $6,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optima Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 3.5% during the second quarter. Optima Capital LLC now owns 239 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Unified Investment Management grew its position in shares of Netflix by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Unified Investment Management now owns 474 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 751 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in Netflix by 1.3% in the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 624 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,210.61 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,208.75 and a 200 day moving average of $1,153.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $514.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.60. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $677.88 and a 12 month high of $1,341.15.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The firm had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 2,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.62, for a total transaction of $2,351,416.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 15,168 shares in the company, valued at $17,604,284.16. This trade represents a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,207.76, for a total value of $3,140,176.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 3,691 shares in the company, valued at $4,457,842.16. This trade represents a 41.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,728 shares of company stock valued at $108,700,648 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Netflix from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Netflix from $1,230.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,328.87.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

