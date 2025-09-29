iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF Stake Boosted by GC Wealth Management RIA LLC

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWF. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 22,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,195,000 after buying an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,237,000 after acquiring an additional 15,814 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 56.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,834,000 after acquiring an additional 18,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 79.1% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IWF stock opened at $464.84 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $448.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $408.42. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $308.67 and a fifty-two week high of $473.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

