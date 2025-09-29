Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Novartis AG $NVS

Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVS. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in Novartis by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 47,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,849 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the second quarter valued at about $1,909,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 10.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 9.0% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 20,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares during the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novartis Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $123.75 on Monday. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $96.06 and a twelve month high of $130.46. The stock has a market cap of $261.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.94 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 41.08% and a net margin of 25.64%.Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVS. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price target (down from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, September 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Novartis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.33.

Novartis Company Profile



Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

