GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF $VUSB

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 38.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,421 shares during the quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SAM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. SAM Advisors LLC now owns 8,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. now owns 9,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 26,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Price Performance

VUSB stock opened at $49.95 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.75. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.43 and a fifty-two week high of $49.98.

About Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.