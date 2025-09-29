T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS Stake Raised by GC Wealth Management RIA LLC

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,005 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 9,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 95 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 139.5% during the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 208.1% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 114 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 807.7% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 118 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $237.47 on Monday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $202.77 and a 12 month high of $276.49. The firm has a market cap of $267.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $244.96 and its 200-day moving average is $244.76.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $21.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. This is a boost from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.21%.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Arete Research raised T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp restated an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.02.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.08, for a total value of $16,627,507.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 647,660,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,195,093,739.52. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,525,632 shares of company stock valued at $609,403,041 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

