FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 0.9% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,186.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,271,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,228,208,000 after purchasing an additional 47,286,837 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,144,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,624,660,000 after purchasing an additional 265,987 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,044,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,205,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,696 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,053,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $808,707,000 after purchasing an additional 31,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,969,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $791,808,000 after purchasing an additional 104,693 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $241.34 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $171.73 and a 12 month high of $247.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.66.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

