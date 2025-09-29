Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $946,978,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $460,110,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 106.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,514,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,391 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,174,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,268,027,000 after buying an additional 1,802,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,475,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,969,698,000 after buying an additional 1,258,198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $140.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.46. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.60 and a 12-month high of $177.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $144.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.59.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.28 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.81% and a net margin of 8.23%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Bank of America dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PEP

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.