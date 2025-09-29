Refined Wealth Management Has $3.72 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Refined Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Refined Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Refined Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 175.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 58.2% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 459.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 28,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1%

NYSEARCA VO opened at $292.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $288.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.00. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $223.65 and a 12 month high of $294.07.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

