Financial Partners Group LLC Sells 2,849 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Financial Partners Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,848 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,849 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 98,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,868,000 after acquiring an additional 21,939 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS raised its position in Walmart by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 29,339 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 26.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158,982 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,957,000 after purchasing an additional 32,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 0.8% during the first quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,163 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Erste Group Bank upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Mizuho reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $117.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.38.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $103.14 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.98 and a 1 year high of $106.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.16 and its 200 day moving average is $96.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.65.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total value of $415,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,048,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,861,082.65. This represents a 0.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total value of $2,003,925.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,373,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,396,778.96. This represents a 0.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,232 shares of company stock valued at $15,077,519 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

