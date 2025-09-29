Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB Shares Sold by Peoples Financial Services CORP.

Peoples Financial Services CORP. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 24.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,591 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.9% of Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VB. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 384.6% in the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Evergreen Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of VB stock opened at $254.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $190.27 and a 52-week high of $263.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $249.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.09.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

