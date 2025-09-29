Archford Capital Strategies LLC Sells 41 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF $VBK

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $410,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Michels Family Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Michels Family Financial LLC now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VBK opened at $298.19 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $214.77 and a 1-year high of $306.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $290.54 and a 200 day moving average of $270.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

